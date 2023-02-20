Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader has visited a Turkish earthquake relief center in Edinburgh.

Keir Starmer, accompanied by Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar, conveyed his condolences over the devastating disaster and reiterated his support on Sunday.

"Two weeks on from the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria, the scale of the tragedy and devastation it caused is only now becoming clear," Starmer wrote in a post on Twitter.

During the visit, Turkish Consul General Ozgur Yavuzer informed the Labour Party team of the relief efforts.

"We thank him and the Labour Party for their solidarity," he said on Twitter.

Türkiye earthquakes