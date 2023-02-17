TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador urges aid for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
'Children and families in Syria and Türkiye need our help right now,' says Priyanka Chopra.
UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador urges aid for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
The Indian actress said that there is urgent need for medical supplies, shelter, food, safe drinking water and hygiene essentials.
February 17, 2023

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra has urged the international community to help victims of the two powerful earthquakes that last week struck southern Türkiye and Syria, leaving tens of thousands dead, and leaving many more injured and without homes.

On UNICEF’s Instagram account, the Indian actress appealed on Thursday to the international community: "This is an emergency appeal from UNICEF. Children and families in Syria and Türkiye need our help right now."

The Indian actress added that there is urgent need for medical supplies, shelter, food, safe drinking water and hygiene essentials. 

Mentioning UNICEF’s efforts on the ground, she urged people to donate to "reach more people in need."

READ MORE: Death toll rises as UN appeals for $1B aid for Türkiye

Recommended

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes on February 6 in southern Türkiye affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces.

So far in Türkiye, over 38,000 people have died, tens of thousands have been injured, and more than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

In Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured by the quakes. 

READ MORE:Live updates: Aid for homeless continues in aftermath of Türkiye quakes

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years