UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a solidarity message to Türkiye's fundraising campaign for earthquake victims, expressing his “deepest condolences and profound solidarity” with the disaster-hit country.

“You are not alone,” he stressed. “The United Nations is with you, and we have been racing to assist,” Guterres said in his message on Wednesday night, referring to the February 6 earthquake as “one of the biggest natural disasters of all time.”

“When I see the images of the suffering and destruction, I see people and places I know well,” he said, recalling his past visits to the earthquake-hit areas many times as a commissioner for refugees.

“I will never forget the warmth and generosity of the people I've met,” he said, noting that Türkiye is home to the largest number of refugees in the world and praising the Turkish people’s “generosity with Syrian neighbours.”

“Now I am urging the world to support you, just as you have supported people in need for years,” he said.

“The needs are enormous, but please know we will do everything we can to support you and we appeal to the international community to do the same,” he said.

He concluded his message in Turkish, saying: “Seninleyiz Türkiye (We are with you Türkiye).”