UN chief sends solidarity message to Türkiye’s earthquake aid campaign
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extends his condolences to earthquake victims, referring to the February 6 calamity as “one of the biggest natural disasters of all time.”
In his video message, Guterres also praised the Turkish people for their “generosity with Syrian neighbours”, thousands of whom were also affected by last week's earthquake. / AA
February 16, 2023

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a solidarity message to Türkiye's fundraising campaign for earthquake victims, expressing his “deepest condolences and profound solidarity” with the disaster-hit country.

“You are not alone,” he stressed. “The United Nations is with you, and we have been racing to assist,” Guterres said in his message on Wednesday night, referring to the February 6 earthquake as “one of the biggest natural disasters of all time.”

“When I see the images of the suffering and destruction, I see people and places I know well,” he said, recalling his past visits to the earthquake-hit areas many times as a commissioner for refugees.

“I will never forget the warmth and generosity of the people I've met,” he said, noting that Türkiye is home to the largest number of refugees in the world and praising the Turkish people’s “generosity with Syrian neighbours.”

“Now I am urging the world to support you, just as you have supported people in need for years,” he said.

“The needs are enormous, but please know we will do everything we can to support you and we appeal to the international community to do the same,” he said.

He concluded his message in Turkish, saying: “Seninleyiz Türkiye (We are with you Türkiye).”

Türkiye's new campaign for earthquake victims raised over 115.1 billion Turkish liras ($6.1 billion).

Several Turkish television and radio stations joined forces to hold an aid drive to help the survivors of last week’s devastating earthquakes.

Companies, institutions, organisations and individuals also made donations to the campaign via a joint live broadcast through 200 television and 500 radio stations.

At least 35,418 people have been killed and 105,505 injured in the earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye last week, according to the latest figures.

Another 5,814 people were killed in Syria, bringing the total death toll from both countries to over 41,232.

