Baby recovering after fall from fifth floor apartment during Türkiye quake
Birce Fansa survived with injuries after falling while in a cradle from the fifth floor of a building in Hatay's Antakya at the height of the quake, but her two siblings died.
The baby was noticed by the people after hearing her cry in the aftermath of the quake, and she was then taken to Adana City Hospital by ambulance. / AA
February 15, 2023

Doctors in Türkiye continue to treat an eight-month-old baby, who fell five stories from an apartment building during last week’s major quakes in the country's southern region, calling her survival miraculous.

Birce Fansa fell from the fifth floor of the building with her cradle during the quake in Hatay’s Antakya district.

Her mother and father, Nilay and Cengiz, were rescued from the building’s rubble 13 and 33 hours after the quake, respectively, while her older siblings Alin and Nil did not survive.

The baby was noticed by the people after hearing her cry.

She was then taken to Adana City Hospital by ambulance.

Dr Nursah Keskin, who is treating the baby at the hospital, told reporters that Birce is very lucky.

“We started treatments to reverse intracranial hemorrhage. Her leg is broken… Much worse things could have happened with the impact of hitting the ground. God protected her, it's a miracle,” she said.

The mother said at first she did not know that Birce was alive but now she feels relieved.

At least 35,400 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors last week were centreed in Kahramanmaras and struck nine other provinces.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

In neighbouring Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed bringing the total number of fatalities from both countries to more than 41,000.

SOURCE:AA
