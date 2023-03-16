It has been 20 years since American peace activist Rachel Corrie was killed by Israeli occupation forces in southern Gaza as she tried to protect Palestinians from losing their homes to demolitions.

On March 16, 2003, two years before Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, Corrie acted as a human shield in hopes of stopping a bulldozer operated by Israeli forces from flattening a home in the Palestinian Rafah refugee camp.

Israeli forces operating the 60-tonne D9 bulldozer built by Caterpillar Inc continued moving toward Corrie as she stood her ground, running her over and leaving her crushed.

One witness, fellow American activist Greg Schnabel, would tell the media Rachel had been wearing an orange fluorescent jacket and was “clearly” visible to the bulldozer driver, as well as to Israeli forces in a nearby tank.

Twenty minutes after the bulldozer backed away, Corrie was pronounced dead.

The autopsy was conducted by Israeli former chief pathologist Yehuda Hiss.

It was not released publicly but a copy passed to Corrie’s parents stated she died as a result of “pressure on the chest (mechanical asphyxiation) with fractures of the ribs and vertebrae of the dorsal spinal column and scapulas, and tear wounds in the right lung with hemorrhaging of the pleural cavities”.

Israel has since denied claims of responsibility, saying the incident was an accident and accused Corrie and other activists ofillegal activity.

Dedication to human rights

Rachel Corrie was 23 years old and in her final year of college when she decided to see Gaza firsthand.

She attended Evergreen State College in Washington State’s capital city Olympia. It was there that she joined Olympians for Peace and Solidarity, a group affiliated with Palestinian-led activist organisation International Solidarity Movement.

Corrie’s peace work in Gaza took place against the backdrop of the Second Intifada (Palestinian uprising), which started in September 2000 and lasted until February 2005.