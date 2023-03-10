South Africa's parliament has voted in favour of a motion that will downgrade its embassy in Israel into a liaison office, following endless abuses against Palestinians, local media have reported.

"We’re hoping that this is going to be the first step in putting pressure on Israel to comply with human rights, recognise the rights of the Palestinian people, their right to exist, and also go back to the negotiating table," the National Freedom Party’s (NFP) Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam who introduced the motion was quoted by local media.

The motion was passed by 208 votes against 94.

Advocacy group Media Review Network (MRN) lauded Shaik Emam and the NFP for tabling what they described as a brave and crucial motion in solidarity with Palestine.

"We also call upon the government to swiftly implement this important motion. In fact, MRN calls upon the government to go a step further and break off all diplomatic, economic and military ties with the cancerous Zionist regime occupying Historic Palestine," Ahmed Haroon Jazbhay, an MRN executive member, said in a statement on Wednesday.