WORLD
2 MIN READ
French Alps avalanche kills at least 6
An avalanche swept down the Armancette glacier in the Alps, according to the French interior minister.
French Alps avalanche kills at least 6
According to the daily Le Figaro, one person was injured while eight others escaped unharmed. / Reuters
April 10, 2023

At least six people were dead in an avalanche in eastern France, local media reported.

The avalanche swept down the Armancette glacier in the Alps on Sunday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the site.

Among the six dead included two guides. According to the daily Le Figaro, one person was injured while eight others escaped unharmed.

Local authorities said that the exact number of hiking groups and skiers is unknown and that the rescue operations continued.

Recommended

The avalanche was 500 metres (1,640 feet) wide and descended 1,600 metres (5,249 feet), local authorities said, adding that the country's weather authority Meteo France did not expect an avalanche for that day.

One eyewitness told France Television that she was hiking just in front of the Armancette glacier when she saw the avalanche happening and took out her phone to film it.

"I had put the phone in front of me, but then I was looking with my eyes more than in the lens and suddenly there was a huge, huge, huge cloud that came down to the bottom, it split into two," she said.

"I think of the families, I think of the people, of those who got out of it, who had the fright of their life, of those who are still there."

READ MORE: "Rescuers find two bodies in French building collapse"

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY