The South African government has lifted the National State of Disaster, a legal move introduced in February to fast-track efforts to tackle a crippling electricity shortage.

"Government has terminated, with immediate effect, the National State of Disaster," the official statement said on Wednesday.

Power cuts have eased in recent weeks but continue to affect all of South Africa on a daily basis.

The country has been battered by record blackouts over the past year, triggered by mounting problems at the beleaguered power utility Eskom.

Locally known as load-shedding, the outages cost more than $50 million in lost production each day, according to Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

The state of disaster was declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his annual state-of-the-nation address.

It unlocked additional resources and allowed the government to leapfrog some bureaucratic hurdles to implement energy projects.

Outages to continue