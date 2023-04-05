Former British ambassador to Argentina Mark Kent and Argentina's Malvinas government secretary Guillermo Carmona have clashed on Twitter after Carmona raised Falkland Islands dispute following a goal by an Argentine player for Scottish side at the weekend.

On April 2, Celtic Football Club were playing against Ross County in the Scottish Premier League when Argentine defender Alexandro Bernabei scored a spectacular goal from the edge of the area in the 95th minute which was retweeted by Carmona, taking the opportunity to claim the "Malvinas" [Falkland Islands] belong to Argentine — using the Spanish name for the South Atlantic archipelago.

"What an emotion it produces to hear 'Argentina, Argentina...' on April 2 in Scotland chanted by a fan. Our compatriot Alexandro Bernabei, a Celtic player, made it possible with a magnificent goal. And how not to say it on an occasion like this: #TheMalvinasAreArgentine", wrote Carmona.

The Malvinas government secretary's comments appeared to have angered Kent who hit out at him in Spanish on Twitter, telling him not to mix sport and politics.

"Don't mix sport with politics. In the UK and Scotland we love Argentine players and show our appreciation. We honour Malvinas [Falklands] veterans on both sides. You did nothing to promote humanitarian cooperation. You are a poor populist politician without shame," responded Kent, a British envoy to Argentina from July 2016 to June 2021.

Social media users were quick to voice their opinion.

Some discussed how Wimbledon banned Belorussian and Russian tennis players during the annual sporting event in London while denouncing what they perceive as "colonialism" from London concerning the islands.

Some of Carmona's detractors offered support for Kent, encouraged by the use of the term "populist" with one user calling him "by far the best British diplomat we've had."

Another user suggested that in countries like Argentina "football is political" and suggested that any ambassador should be aware.

Carmona also wrote to Kent to not "use humanitarian issues to justify colonialism as you did when you were ambassador" and took aim at the British government for allegedly not meeting its "obligations" regarding the Humanitarian Project Plan — an agreement between Argentine and British delegations and two Falkland representatives to help identify Argentine soldiers and their remains on the Falklands.

"When your country respects international law, sits at the negotiating table to comply with UN resolutions and ends the shame of colonialism, I may even consider your sports advice," Carmona told Kent.