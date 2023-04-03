WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tunisia's Saied reappears in public, dismisses 'mad' health speculations
The lack of statements or videos has sparked rumours over the state of Saied's health.
April 3, 2023

Tunisian President Kais Saied has appeared in a video posted on his official Facebook page, dismissing "mad" reports over his health following almost two weeks with no public engagements.

"These people deserve nothing but contempt," Saied said in the video on Monday, referring to his political rivals.

"The president is absent for two or three days, he gets a cold and that becomes a problem, a power vacuum?"

The North African country's main opposition coalition had pressed the government earlier to explain Saied's public "absence", saying it had information that he was sick.

Saied, 65, had not appeared in public or held any meetings since March 22, according to posts on Facebook - the presidency's only official channel of communication.

READ MORE:Tunisian opposition demands clarity on president Kais Saied's 'absence'

'Unprecedented madness'

Recommended

Speaking alongside Prime Minister Najla Bouden, the president said the reports reflected "a level of madness never seen before in Tunisia".

In his video, Saied accused unnamed people of "trying to create crises" by talking of a power vacuum.

"These people have lost the plot, they're obsessed with power," he said.

Saied, who staged a dramatic power grab in July 2021 and has since ruled by decree, last year rammed through a constitution giving his office unlimited powers and neutering parliament.

Since February, security forces have arrested over 20 public figures, including top members of the opposition.

Those targeted include members of the once-powerful Ennahdha party and political activists, as well as lawyers, businessmen and the head of a popular radio station known for giving a platform to criticism of the president.

Saied has publicly alleged they were plotting against the state and labelled them "terrorists".

READ MORE: Rights groups urge Tunisia's Saied to retract 'racist' remarks

SOURCE:AFP
