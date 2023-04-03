Turkish authorities have nabbed one Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) suspect near Türkiye's border with Greece, security sources have said.

The FETO suspect, identified only by the initials BK, was detained on Monday in a restricted military zone in the northwestern Edirne province, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.