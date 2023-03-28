The United Nations said that a prominent Afghan girls' education activist was arrested in Kabul this week and called on Taliban authorities to clarify the reason for his detention.

"Matiullah Wesa, head of (Pen Path) and advocate for girls' education, was arrested in Kabul Monday," the UN Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement.

"UNAMA calls on the de facto authorities to clarify his whereabouts, the reasons for his arrest and to ensure his access to legal representation and contact with family."

Spokespeople for the Taliban administration's information ministry and intelligence agency did not immediately respond to request for comment or confirm the detention.

Wesa, who comes from the southern province of Kandahar, has for years advocated for girls' education, particularly in conservative rural areas, including during the tenure of the previous Western-backed foreign government when he said many girls living in the countryside were not reached by education services.

