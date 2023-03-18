WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Korea to 'normalise' military pact with Japan after Tokyo summit
Move to strengthen military cooperation follows a meeting in Tokyo earlier this week between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — the first such summit in 12 years.
South Korea to 'normalise' military pact with Japan after Tokyo summit
At a fence-mending summit on Thursday, Tokyo and Seoul agreed to turn the page on a bitter dispute over Japan's use of war-time forced labour. / AFP
March 18, 2023

South Korea will fully implement a key military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, a defence ministry official has told AFP news agency, as the two countries move to thaw long-frozen relations and renew diplomacy to counter Pyongyang.

Following the Tokyo summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the South Korea's foreign ministry was asked "to proceed with the needed measures to normalise the agreement," a defence ministry official, who declined to be named, said on Saturday.

The foreign ministry is expected to send a formal letter to its Japanese counterpart soon, the official added.

At a fence-mending summit on Thursday, the neighbours agreed to turn the page on a bitter dispute over Japan's use of war-time forced labour.

South Korea's Yoon, who has been keen to end the spat and present a united front against the nuclear-armed North, had flown to Japan to meet Kishida, the first such summit in 12 years.

According to a pool report, Yoon told Kishida he wanted a "complete normalisation" of a 2016 military agreement called the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which enables the two US allies to share military secrets, particularly over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile capacity.

READ MORE: Japan, South Korea pledge renewed 'shuttle diplomacy' after ties reset

Recommended

Security challenge

Seoul had threatened to scrap GSOMIA in 2019 as relations with Tokyo soured over trade disputes and a historical row stemming from Japan's 35-year colonial rule over the peninsula.

In response, an alarmed United States said that calling off the pact would only benefit North Korea and China.

Hours before it was set to expire, South Korea agreed to extend GSOMIA "conditionally", but warned it could be "terminated" at any moment.

Confronted with Pyongyang's growing aggression and flurry of missile tests, the neighbours have increasingly sought to bury the hatchet.

The increasing security challenge was thrown into sharp relief just before Yoon's arrival in Tokyo on Thursday as North Korea test-fired what it said was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Last year, Pyongyang declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power, and recently leader Kim Jong Un called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production.

READ MORE:Is the threat of North Korea spurring Japan-South Korea rapprochement?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback