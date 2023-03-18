South Korea will fully implement a key military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, a defence ministry official has told AFP news agency, as the two countries move to thaw long-frozen relations and renew diplomacy to counter Pyongyang.

Following the Tokyo summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the South Korea's foreign ministry was asked "to proceed with the needed measures to normalise the agreement," a defence ministry official, who declined to be named, said on Saturday.

The foreign ministry is expected to send a formal letter to its Japanese counterpart soon, the official added.

At a fence-mending summit on Thursday, the neighbours agreed to turn the page on a bitter dispute over Japan's use of war-time forced labour.

South Korea's Yoon, who has been keen to end the spat and present a united front against the nuclear-armed North, had flown to Japan to meet Kishida, the first such summit in 12 years.

According to a pool report, Yoon told Kishida he wanted a "complete normalisation" of a 2016 military agreement called the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which enables the two US allies to share military secrets, particularly over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile capacity.

READ MORE: Japan, South Korea pledge renewed 'shuttle diplomacy' after ties reset