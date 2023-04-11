More than half of American families have been affected by a gun-related incident while one in five said they have personally been threatened with a gun, according to a recent survey.

"About 54 percent of US adults" said they or a family member have experienced a gun-related incident, according to the survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation released on Tuesday.

The survey showed 21 percent were personally threatened with a gun while 19 percent said a family member was killed by a gun, which includes death by suicide.

Some 17 percent of respondents said they have personally witnessed someone being shot, 4 percent indicated they had used a gun in self-defence, and 4 percent were wounded in a shooting.

The survey also revealed that the share of people who used guns in self-defence increases to 18 percent among adults whose current or past jobs included the use of guns, including military and law enforcement.

Around 55 percent of deaths in the country involving guns are suicides.

People of colour

While many factors, including but not limited to income, age, education, and location, play a role in gun-related incidents, race and ethnicity is the biggest demographic predictor.