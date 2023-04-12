The Israeli military has shot and killed two Palestinians, authorities said, the latest incident in a wave of deadly violence gripping the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the two men killed in the village of Deir al Hatab as Saud Abdullah Saud and Mohammed Abu Dira.

The Israeli military claimed that the men shot at an Israeli outpost near the settlement of Elon Moreh, south of the Palestinian city of Nablus.

Palestinian media reported that a third man was in the car during the incident and fled the area. Israeli security forces also said they were searching for other suspects and found a pair of M-16 rifles and a pistol at the scene.

One of the victims, Saud, had previously spent 15 years in an Israeli prison, according to a local armed group of the Balata refugee camp.

Tuesday's deaths followed a week of unusually heightened violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank, sparked by Israeli police raids on the Al Aqsa mosque.

READ MORE: Israel troops storm Al Aqsa Mosque for second night targeting Palestinians

Heightened violence

Last week, Israeli planes struck southern Lebanon and besieged Gaza in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave

Hamas Radio reported that the Israeli strikes hit several targets within Gaza and in a refugee camp. There were no immediate reports of casualties in Gaza.