Ten migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have drowned off Tunisia after their boat sank while trying to reach Europe, the coastguard said, with at least 20 more reported missing.

"Seventy-two migrants were rescued and 10 bodies recovered after Tuesday's shipwreck" off the city of Sfax, said spokesman Houssem Jebabli.

Between 20 and 30 more African migrants were listed as missing, Faouzi Masmoudi, the spokesman of a local court investigating the incident, told AFP.

Jebabli said all those killed hailed from sub-Saharan African countries. The coastguard also said they had foiled another migrant sea crossing from the northern coast.

Tunisia has increasingly been used as a springboard for the often perilous attempts by desperate West Africans, Sudanese and others to reach Europe in hopes of better lives.

The Italian island of Lampedusa lies about 150 kilometres from the Tunisian coast.

Latest tragedy