Emphasising that the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) is a "global terrorist organisation," Türkiye’s Communication Director Fahrettin Altun has called for a global fight against the terror group.

Speaking at the event, Symposium on the International Fight Against FETO, in Ankara on Wednesday, Altun said supporting and defending a terrorist organisation "will only fuel the fire of global terrorism."

"We see today that FETO is taken under the wings of the West, just as terrorist organisation PKK/PYD is protected. The circles that supposedly market it as the face of moderate Islam are trying to hide the anti-democratic, totalitarian and terrorist nature of FETO," Altun said.

FETO orchestrated the July 15, 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

The communications director stressed that FETO is "a radical terrorist group," and that it used its "militants to infiltrate the strategic institutions of states and exploited the national and moral sensitivities of the country."

