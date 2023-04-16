South Korea fired warning shots toward a North Korean vessel that crossed the maritime border, South Korea's military has said, a day after the incident that further raised tension over the North's missile tests.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday it fired warning shots and broadcast warnings to expel a North Korean patrol boat that breached the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea boundary, around 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Saturday.

"Our military maintains decisive battle posture while monitoring the enemy's movements in preparation for potential provocations regarding NLL violations by North Korean patrol boats," the JCS said in a statement on Sunday.

During the operations, a South Korean patrol ship came into "minor contact" with a nearby Chinese fishing vessel due to bad visibility, resulting in no safety issues but slight injuries among the South Korean crew, the JCS said.

The North's incursion came as tension flared over the North's stepped up military activities in recent weeks, including Friday's test of a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile that experts say would facilitate missile launches with little warning.

North-South tensions