Turkish weightlifter Cansu Bektas has won three European junior record-breaking gold medals at the 2023 European Weightlifting Championships.

Bektas, who competed in women's 45 kg, broke three European junior records on Saturday with 72 kg in the snatch, 90 kg in the clean and jerk, and 162 kg in total.

Her compatriot Gamze Altun won the silver medal with 89 kg in clean and jerk.