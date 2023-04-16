TÜRKİYE
Turkish security forces neutralise wanted PKK terrorists
The two terrorists were confirmed dead after clashes with security forces in the province of Van.
One of the killed terrorists had been sought after by Turkish authorities in the second-most wanted category. / AA Archive
April 16, 2023

Security forces in eastern Türkiye have neutralised two PKK terrorists, the country's interior minister has said.

The two terrorists were confirmed dead after clashes with security forces in the province of Van, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted on Sunday, adding that one of them had been sought after by Turkish authorities in the second-most wanted category.

Türkiye's wanted list is divided into five colour-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and grey, with the most wanted terrorist on the blue list.

Soylu had stated yesterday that there were 88 armed terrorists left in Türkiye, adding that, "On October 29, 2023, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Republic, we will not leave any terrorists in the mountains of Türkiye." 

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE:Several terrorists who escaped PKK camps in Iraq surrender to Türkiye

