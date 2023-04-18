TÜRKİYE
US State Department nods F-16 modernisation kits sale to Türkiye: Sources
Sales package set to upgrade existing Link-16 system and Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance Systems needs congressional approval.
Ankara and Washington last year negotiated the sale of 40 new F-16 jets and 79 modernisation kits. / Photo: Reuters
April 18, 2023

The US State Department has notified Congress of its approval of the sale to Türkiye of Link-16 tactical data link modernisation kits for F-16 jets, sources familiar with the matter said.

In a statement released Monday, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency confirmed that the State Department has made a determination approving the possible sale to Türkiye of defence articles and services to support upgrading its current fleet of F-16 aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $259 million.

"The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," said the statement.

READ MORE:Türkiye tells US to delink F-16 jet sale from Nordic NATO bids

The potential sales package includes related equipment and engineering support to upgrade the Link-16 tactical data link system of Türkiye's existing F-16 jets to the Block Upgrade-2 level, as well as Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance Systems.

Congress has the right to object to the State Department's determination within 15 business days for sales approvals granted to NATO members, including Türkiye, a member of the alliance for over 70 years.

Link-16 is a military radio network, also known as a tactical data link (TDL), used by NATO and allied countries.

It provides tactical information sharing between aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ships and ground forces.

Ankara and Washington last year negotiated the sale of 40 new F-16 jets and 79 modernisation kits, and the process is currently awaiting the approval of the US Congress.

READ MORE:Biden admin conveys decision to US Congress on sale of F-16 jets to Türkiye

SOURCE:AA
