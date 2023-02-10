Rihanna is putting in the work ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show, focusing so hard on what she promises will be "a jam-packed show” that her upcoming birthday and Valentine's Day almost slipped her mind.

Nine-time Grammy Award winner said on Thursday she was inspired to take on the challenge after giving birth to her first child in May.

"When you become a mom there's something that just happens (and) you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything," she told reporters in Phoenix.

"So as scary as that was because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it's important for me to do this, this year. It's important for representation, it's important for my son to see that."

The Barbados-born singer has not released a solo album since January 2016 and fans will be clamouring to see the 34-year-old chart-topper when she takes the stage for a global audience of millions at State Farm Stadium, where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rihanna's only solo music in the last seven years came in October when she released "Lift Me Up" in tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and the singer was nominated for an Academy Award.

Cultural representation