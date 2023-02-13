Israel's security cabinet has announced that it would legalise nine settlements in the occupied West Bank following a series of attacks in the occupied East Jerusalem, including one that killed three Israelis.

"The security cabinet decided unanimously to authorise nine communities in Judea and Samaria," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday in a statement that included the name Israel uses for the West Bank, Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

"These communities have existed for many years; some have existed for decades," it said.

These so-called "wild" settlements were built without authorisation from the Israeli government.

"The Civil Administration Higher Planning Committee will be convened in the coming days to approve the construction of new residential units in existing communities in Judea and Samaria," the statement said.

It said the "security cabinet made a series of additional decisions in the framework of the determined fight against terrorism" including strengthening security forces in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu said earlier on Sunday during a meeting of his government he wanted to "strengthen settlements", which are illegal under international law.

More than 475,000 Israelis reside in settlements in the West Bank, where 2.8 million Palestinians live.