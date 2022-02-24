A Christie's auction of rare meteorites has sold a rock from space that narrowly missed a German Shepherd when it smashed into his kennel in Costa Rica.

But the offer of the third-largest piece of Mars on Earth failed to make an impact at the auction house's annual sale of unusual meteorites.

The buyer paid $21,420 for the three-by-1.5 inch (eight-by-four centimetre) carbonaceous chondrite stone on Wednesday that landed in the garden of dog Roky's owner's home in Aguas Zarcas in April 2019.

The wood and tin doghouse itself, complete with a seven-inch hole marking where the meteorite punctured the roof, sold separately for $44,100, Christie's said.

That was much less than the pre-sale estimate of between $200,000 and $300,000.