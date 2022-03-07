The true story of a Kosovo war widow who defied tradition to launch a successful business enterprise is told in “Hive”, a film its director hopes will educate viewers about overcoming the traumatic aftermath of conflict.

Fahrije Hoti was 28 when she lost her husband, along with almost the entire male population of her village, in the 1998-99 uprising of Kosovo’s ethnic Albanian majority against repressive Serbian rule.

Needing to provide for her family, the mother of two set up Kosovo’s first female-only agricultural cooperative with other war widows.

Her story is brought to the big screen by Blerta Basholli, 39, making her debut as a feature film director with the award-winning “Hive”. Basholli was 16 and forced to flee Kosovo’s capital Pristina when the conflict started.

The wounds of war resurfaced when she gathered her crew to shoot the movie, which will be given special screenings across Britain on International Women’s Day on Tuesday, followed by a wider UK cinematic release on March 18.

“I thought we’d dealt with it. I thought we spoke about it and we overcame it. But I don’t think we did,” she told Reuters.

“When there was a difficult scene on set, the whole crew was very quiet and a lot of people were crying. It was really difficult but in a way it helped us to talk about it and hopefully heal from it with discussing it more.”