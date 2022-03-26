CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies aged 50
Hawkins' body was found in a hotel in eastern Bogota but there were no immediate details on how he died.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies aged 50
Prior to joining Foo Fighters, Hawkins drummed for Canadian indie songstress Alanis Morissette. / Reuters
March 26, 2022

Drummer Taylor Hawkins of the multi-Grammy award-winning rock group Foo Fighters has died. He was 50.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a statement on Twitter on Friday.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," they added.

The statement did not reveal the cause of Hawkins' death, news of which emerged the same day the band was due to play at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia.

A source in Colombia's prosecutor's office told AFP that Hawkins' body had been found in a hotel in eastern Bogota.

The festival said in a statement that the show would not go ahead.

As part of one of the world's most influential and critically lauded alternative rock bands, Hawkins was known for his on-stage charisma and classic rock-inspired beats, which he once said were influenced by legends like Phil Collins and Queen's Roger Taylor.

He had played with Foo Fighters since 1997, when he was taken on by lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, providing percussion on some of the group's biggest hits including "Learn to Fly" and "Best of You".

READ MORE:Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

'Amazing drummer'

Recommended

Prior to joining Foo Fighters, Hawkins drummed for Canadian indie songstress Alanis Morissette.

In an interview with 95.5 KLOS last year, Grohl described his first meeting with Hawkins and how he convinced him to join his band.

"I was like, 'Wow, you're either my twin or my spirit animal, or my best friend!' In the first 10 seconds of meeting him," he said.

"And, of course, I'd seen him play the drums and I thought he was an amazing drummer," he added.

"When I called him and said, 'Hey, I'm looking for a drummer.' He said, 'You know I'm your guy.' And I think it had more to do with our personal relationship than anything musical."

Foo Fighters celebrated their 25th anniversary last year in a pandemic-delayed tour, and had most recently produced "Studio 666," a rock-and-roll horror movie.

Tributes poured in from across the music world, with Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne hailing him as a "great person and an amazing musician" and punk rocker Billy Idol describing the news as "tragic."

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello praised his "unstoppable rock power."

"In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins," rockers Nickelback said in a statement on Twitter.

"Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions