Action hero Bruce Willis, star of the "Die Hard" franchise, is to retire from acting due to illness.

"Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," an Instagram post signed by his family said on Wednesday.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The post is signed by Willis' current wife, Emma Heming Willis, as well as former wife, actress Demi Moore, and his children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Willis' career began in television in the 1980s and has since continued on the small and big screen.