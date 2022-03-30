CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Bruce Willis steps away from acting due to illness
The 67-year-old actor's family said he was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is impacting his cognitive abilities.
Willis' career began in television in the 1980s and since continued on the small and big screen. / AP Archive
March 30, 2022

Action hero Bruce Willis, star of the "Die Hard" franchise, is to retire from acting due to illness.

"Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," an Instagram post signed by his family said on Wednesday.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The post is signed by Willis' current wife, Emma Heming Willis, as well as former wife, actress Demi Moore, and his children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Willis' career began in television in the 1980s and has since continued on the small and big screen.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the family said on the Instagram post.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia often occurs after a stroke or a head injury, and "robs you of the ability to communicate."

"It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
