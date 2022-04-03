The music industry hands out its top honors with acts from teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo to awards darling Billie Eilish and rapper Lil Nas X competing at a star-studded Grammys ceremony in Las Vegas.

Grammy watchers say it is tough to predict who will take the biggest prizes on Sunday other than best new artist, which is widely expected to go to 19-year-old Rodrigo. Her song "drivers license" went viral in early 2021.

Rodrigo also is nominated for album, song and record of the year. If she wins all of those categories, she would become just the third person in Grammys history to sweep the four main awards.

The last artist to accomplish that feat was Eilish at the 2020 Grammys, when she was 18. Now 20, Eilish is in the running again for album of the year with "Happier Than Ever."

Competitors for the album trophy include Rodrigo's "Sour," Kanye West's "Donda," Jon Batiste's "We Are," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "Love for Sale."

Justin Bieber's "Justice" also is in the mix, along with Doja Cat's "Planet Her," H.E.R.'s "Back of My Mind," Lil Nas X's "Montero" and Taylor Swift's "Evermore."

Batiste leads all nominees with 11 nods ranging from classical composition and American roots to his music video "Freedom" and album "We Are," which was inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020.