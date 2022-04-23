CULTURE
Filmmaker aims to screen Pakistani movie in Türkiye for the first time
Pakistani producer Irfan Malik says he is in talks with distributors to release his romantic comedy film "London Nahi Jaunga", which is currently being shot in Istanbul, in Turkish cinemas.
A portion of the film will also be shot in London in the coming days. / AA
April 23, 2022

The Pakistani romantic comedy movie "London Nahi Jaunga," or "I Don't Want To Go To London," starring Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat, is being shot in Istanbul.

Producer Irfan Malik said that it is the third film he shot in Türkiye, a country he views as his second home.

"Türkiye has excellent technical facilities for filming and there is a large TV industry in the country. They said that there are 8,000 movie theatres here. I would like my films to be released here as well," said Malik.

“TV series from Türkiye are shown on Pakistani televisions, but the Turkish films are not shown in Pakistani cinemas. We aim to take steps in this regard to improve the brotherhood and good relations between the two countries,” Malik said.

Underlining that he is in talks with distributors for his new movie to be screened in Türkiye, Malik said: "My goal is to broadcast this movie in Türkiye with subtitles and dubbing. Thus, this movie will be the first Pakistani movie to be released in Türkiye.”

'Pakistanis love Türkiye'

"I am very happy to be in Türkiye. All Pakistanis love Türkiye. Turks also love and respect us,” lead actor Saeed said.

Underlining that Turkish television series have a great influence in Pakistan, Hayat said: "Turkish actors are very popular in Pakistan. I think Türkiye and Pakistan should work together to conduct projects involving Turkish and Pakistani players.”

Hayat said crews started shooting the movie in Pakistan and shooting the second part continues in Türkiye.

"We are shooting the movie in a very beautiful place. I am having a great time with the professional shooting team,” said Hayat.

The cast includes Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhary, Sohail Ahmed and Gohar Rasheed.

A portion of the film will be shot in London in the coming days.

SOURCE:AA
