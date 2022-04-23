The Pakistani romantic comedy movie "London Nahi Jaunga," or "I Don't Want To Go To London," starring Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat, is being shot in Istanbul.

Producer Irfan Malik said that it is the third film he shot in Türkiye, a country he views as his second home.

"Türkiye has excellent technical facilities for filming and there is a large TV industry in the country. They said that there are 8,000 movie theatres here. I would like my films to be released here as well," said Malik.

“TV series from Türkiye are shown on Pakistani televisions, but the Turkish films are not shown in Pakistani cinemas. We aim to take steps in this regard to improve the brotherhood and good relations between the two countries,” Malik said.

Underlining that he is in talks with distributors for his new movie to be screened in Türkiye, Malik said: "My goal is to broadcast this movie in Türkiye with subtitles and dubbing. Thus, this movie will be the first Pakistani movie to be released in Türkiye.”

'Pakistanis love Türkiye'