TRT World’s documentary programme ‘Off the Grid’ has received three awards at this year’s New York Festivals TV & Film Awards for its work on Syria, Sudan and Lebanon.

'Surviving Torture – Syria's Imprisoned Women' won the gold medal; 'Sudan's Soldiers of Misfortune' earned a bronze medal, and 'Lebanon, Between Two Evils', received a finalist certificate.

‘Surviving Torture’ follows the journey of former Syrian women detainees as they try to rebuild their lives.

The Syrian regime’s brutal response to peaceful protests over a decade ago crushed lives and hopes.

Many who spoke for freedom had ended up behind the bars. Tens of thousands were sent to Bashar al Assad’s infamous prisons, including women. Millions were forced to flee the country.

Beaten and tortured, many of the women died or disappeared.

Years after their release, some are still broken, while others are angry. They all want justice. The documentary talks about their journey.