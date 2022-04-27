Istanbul kitchen crews are abuzz with excitement and activity as the famed Michelin Guide restaurant rating system recently announced Türkiye’s largest city as its newest destination for food lovers.

“Our team of inspectors has been following the Istanbul food scene for a long time. They have known about the quality, maturity, and excellence of Istanbul food scene for many years,” said Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide’s international director.

“More recently, they have noticed an incredible dynamism and potential, based on both a vibrant culinary heritage and more daring, innovative and fusion propositions and recipes created by talented homegrown and foreign chefs,” he said.

Michelin’s anonymous inspectors have already started their work according to Poullennec, who added that “it is too early to share any information prior to the launch event.”

“As an illustration of the rich and intense history of the city, which has always been a crossroads of humanity, cultures, and traditions, you can find in Istanbul a culinary diversity which has astounded our teams,” said Poullennec.

“Together, these variations are a reminder of the way Istanbul has always turned dining into a real way of life,” he added.,

Istanbul's Michelin restaurants, and the number of stars they received, will be announced on October 11.