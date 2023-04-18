WORLD
Ennahda's leader Ghannouchi arrested for interrogation in Tunisia
Ghannouchi, a former parliament speaker, earlier said that the accusations against him "lack any real evidence" and seek to divert public attention from Tunisia's real problems.
FILE PHOTO: Rached Ghannouchi attends an interview with Reuters at his office in Tunis / Reuters
April 18, 2023

Tunisia's security forces have arrested the country's largest political party Ennahda's leader Rached Ghannouchi and took him in for interrogation at a National Guard building in the capital Tunis.

In a statement on Facebook, senior Ennahda Party official and former Foreign Minister Rafik Abdessalem said late Monday that security forces raided Ghannouchi's home and took him to the El Aouina National Guard base, in northern Tunis.

Tunisian authorities have yet to comment on the arrest.

On February 21, Ghannouchi appeared before the Judicial Pole of Counter-Terrorism in Tunis to answer accusations of incitement against security forces, but he was set free after giving testimony.

Since February 11, Tunisian authorities have launched a widespread arrest campaign against critics of President Kais Saied, accusing them of being part of a conspiracy against state security.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis since 2021, when Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

Last July Saied held a referendum to draft a new constitution followed by parliamentary elections last December.

While the Tunisian leader insists that his measures were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
