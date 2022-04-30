CULTURE
3 MIN READ
World's first NFT museum: An outlet for artists, creators, and collectors
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a type of digital asset that has exploded in popularity recently, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars.
World's first NFT museum: An outlet for artists, creators, and collectors
NFTs exist on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers. / Reuters
April 30, 2022

The world's first permanent NFT art museum has opened in Seattle, aiming to "pull back the curtain" on blockchain-based digital art.

The museum opened its doors on January 14, and has been providing an outlet for artists, creators, and collectors to display their NFTs in a physical setting, while aiming to educate the public about this fairly new market for digital art.

"We really realized the impact of being able to look at this type of art in a way where you actually slow down, you see all the details," said Jennifer Wong, a co-founder and curator at Seattle NFT Museum.

READ MORE:From innocent students to tasteless jokers: everyone’s doing NFTs

Local digital artist Maksim Surguy attended the opening of the museum's 'Climate Conversation' exhibition on April 16, which features his designs that are sold as NFTs online, but can also be printed in physical form.

"Previously, if you make a digital artwork or physical artwork, there were a lot of limitations about who can see the artwork or how they can own it," said Surguy, who works in Seattle's tech industry and ventured into crypto-based art a year and a half ago. 

According to a March report from Ireland-based Research and Markets firm, the global NFT market is expected to grow to over $21 billion in 2022.

Recommended

READ MORE:Marketplace suspends most NFT sales, citing 'rampant' plagiarism

"An NFT is really just a contract that signifies the ownership of an asset of some kind," said Peter Hamilton, who co-founded the museum. 

"These tokens... are basically a contract that says this serial number belongs to this piece of art, and if you own this token, you are the rightful owner."

The museum has programming planned throughout the year.

"I can't emphasize enough how important the educational part of this museum is," said Hamilton. "We're trying to onboard folks and help them see what the value of NFTs are and help people pull back the curtain a little bit on what blockchain is and what its utility is."

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a type of digital asset that has exploded in popularity recently, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars. 

NFTs exist on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar