American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame even though she did not want the honour and called herself unworthy of it.

Parton, a country music icon, was among an eclectic group of new inductees on Wednesday.

The list includes rapper Eminem, crooner Harry Belafonte, rocker Pat Benatar, British band Duran Duran and pop singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie, among others.

Parton, 76 and known for such hits as "Islands in the Stream" and "Jolene" asked last month that her name be withdrawn from consideration.

"Even though I'm extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," she said.

When the hall of fame rejected her rejection, in part because voting was already under way, Parton eventually relented.

'Beloved icon'

The hall of fame said she was much more than a country star.