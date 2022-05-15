CULTURE
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra gets Eurovision Song Contest trophy
Kalush Orchestra was among 25 bands performing in the Eurovision Song Contest final in front of a live audience in the industrial northern city of Turin, while millions more watched on TV or via streaming around the world.
Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022. / AP
May 15, 2022

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest in the early hours of Sunday in a clear show of support for the war-ravaged nation.

The six-man band that mixes traditional folk melodies and contemporary hip hop in a purposeful defense of Ukrainian culture was the sentimental and bookmakers’ favorite among the 25 bands and performers competing in the grand finale. The public vote from home was decisive in securing their victory.

The band’s front man, Oleg Psiuk, took advantage of the enormous global audience to make impassioned plea to free fighters still trapped beneath a sprawling steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol following the six-man band’s performance.

"I ask all of you, please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal, right now,'' the band's front man, Oleh Psiuk, said, to the live crowd of some 7,500, many of whom gave a standing ovation, and global television audience of millions.

The plea to free the remaining Ukrainian fighters trapped beneath the Azovstal plant by Russians served as a somber reminder that the hugely popular and at times flamboyant Eurovision song contest was being played out against the backdrop of an armed conflict on Europe's eastern flank.

'Any victory is very important'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave signs that he was watching from Kiev, and rooting for Ukrainian band.

“Indeed, this is not a war, but nevertheless, for us today, any victory is very important,'' Zelenskyy said, according to a presidential statement. "So, let’s cheer for ours. Glory be to Ukraine!”

Fans from Spain, Britain and elsewhere entering the PalaOlimpico venue from throughout Europe were rooting for their own country to win. Still, Ukrainian music fan Iryna Lasiy said she felt global support for her country in the armed conflict and “not only for the music.”

Russia was excluded this year after its Feb. 24 attack on Ukraine, a move organizers said was meant to keep politics out of the contest that promotes diversity and friendship among nations.

Ukraine's song, "Stefania," was written as a tribute to the frontman’s mother, but has transformed since the beginning of the conflict into an anthem to the beleaguered nation, as lyrics take on new meaning. "I'll always find my way home, even if all roads are destroyed," Kalush Orchestra frontman Oleh Psiuk wrote.

SOURCE:AP
