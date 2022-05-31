CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Centuries-old samurai sword smuggled into Switzerland
Customs authorities launched a criminal investigation after officials discovered a nearly 700-year-old sword along with several other objects during a routine vehicle search.
Centuries-old samurai sword smuggled into Switzerland
Customs experts consulted found the import of the antique sword should be considered a violation of Switzerland's Cultural Asset Transfer Act (KGTG). / Reuters
May 31, 2022

Swiss customs authorities said they had discovered a nearly 700-year-old antique Japanese samurai sword during a routine vehicle search, after it was smuggled into the country.

The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security said in a statement on Tuesday the Katana sword, dated to 1353 and valued at $700,000 (650,000 euros), had been discovered in a car with Swiss plates during a routine search near Zurich.

Several other objects were also found in the car, including an antique book, a contract and the sales invoice.

The driver, accompanied by his daughter, had not registered the objects at the Thayngen border crossing from Germany, the statement said.

Customs authorities had launched a criminal investigation and determined that the driver was not the owner of the objects, but had picked up the sword in Stuttgart at the request of his employer.

Law preserves heritage

Recommended

Customs experts consulted found the import of the antique sword should be considered a violation of Switzerland's Cultural Asset Transfer Act (KGTG).

The law aims to preserve the cultural heritage of mankind and to prevent theft, looting and illegal import and export of cultural property.

Following the investigation, regional authorities had imposed fines of over 6,000 Swiss francs ($6,250, 5,800 euros) on the employer for the violation of the KGTG.

The customs authorities meanwhile said they had collected nearly 54,000 Swiss francs in VAT from the driver, who faced up to 800,000 francs in further fines. 

READ MORE: Finders keepers: Turkey's quest to reclaim lost cultural heritage

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions