A specially commissioned, unburnable edition of Margaret Atwood's “The Handmaid's Tale" has been auctioned for $130,000, Sotheby's announced.

Proceeds will be donated to PEN America, which advocates for free expression worldwide.

The 384-page book consists mainly of Cinefoil, a specially treated aluminium product, and was announced last month at PEN's annual fundraising gala.

To help promote the initiative, Atwood agreed to be filmed attempting - unsuccessfully - to incinerate a prototype with a flame thrower.

“I’m very pleased that the one-of-a-kind Unburnable Book of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale' has raised so much money for PEN America," the Canadian author said in a statement.

