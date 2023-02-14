A quake victim, who was brought to the Bodrum district of Türkiye’s southwestern Mugla province, has given birth to a baby girl.

Isil Ozdemir, 22, was placed in a hotel under the coordination of the Turkish disaster management agency AFAD. Ozdemir, who was 39-week pregnant, gave birth to her baby named "Defne" in Bodrum State Hospital.

Ozdemir and her relatives came to Bodrum from quake-hit Hatay province. Ozdemir’s husband was still in the Antakta district of Hatay.

“I am both scared and very happy. I held my baby in my arms in good health, but my husband stayed in Hatay," the mother said.

She said they experienced great panic during the earthquakes and were terrified for their baby.

"It was raining during the earthquakes. We managed to get out of the building and stayed in a car for 3-4 days,” she added.