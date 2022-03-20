Yulimar Rojas didn't know whether it was "pure magic or chance", but was left living a dream as she soared to a new world outright triple jump record as she won indoor gold.

The Olympic champion soared out to 15.74 metres on her sixth and final effort in Belgrade, smashing the previous world indoor best of 15.43 she set in Madrid in February 2020.

Rojas also holds the outdoor world record, 15.67m, which she set when winning gold in Tokyo last summer.

The Venezuelan set the new mark to win an unprecedented third consecutive world title after previous successes in Birmingham in 2018 and Portland in 2016.

Worryingly for her rival triple jumpers, Rojas said her goal was now the 16-metre mark.

"It's been like living a dream for me today," she said of her performance in the Serbian capital.

Rojas said she wasn't sure whether her record-setting jump had been "pure magic or chance".

"It could have happened at any jump, but happened on the last one. It looks a bit like a jump for glory!

"Nothing is impossible, that's my motto," Rojas said when asked if the 16m mark could be under threat.