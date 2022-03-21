Taylor Fritz has stunned Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) to win the ATP Indian Wells Masters and end the 21-time Grand Slam champion's perfect 20-0 run to start 2022.

Fritz, ranked 20th in the world, claimed his second career title on Sunday and his first at the elite Masters 1000 level while denying Nadal a record-equalling 37th Masters crown.

"This is just one of those childhood dreams, winning this tournament especially, Indian Wells, this is one of those childhood dreams you never even think can come true," the Southern California native said, fighting back tears.

Playing through injuries

The 24-year-old American achieved his biggest triumph despite an injured right ankle that was so painful when he tested it Sunday morning he didn't think he'd be able to play.

The 35-year-old Nadal was also pushing himself through pain, twice receiving treatment on his upper body during the match.

"Obviously there's some stuff going on," Fritz said of Nadal's struggles, but that did't dim his joy in becoming the first American men's champion at Indian Wells since Andre Agassi in 2001 and the youngest Indian Wells men's winner since Novak Djokovic in 2011.

Nadal had already said he would skip next week's Miami Masters to give his body a rest and prepare for the claycourt season.

After fearing a foot injury that halted his 2021 campaign might end his career, the Spaniard claimed a record-setting 21st Grand Slam singles title with an epic comeback victory over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final, then won the title at Acapulco.

Battling to the end, he saved one match point in the 10th game of the second set, but in a tense tiebreaker that decided it all Fritz proved too much.