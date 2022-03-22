Sports clubs in Bulgaria and Bosnia are providing refuge, training and competition for athletes escaping Ukraine conflict in another show of global solidarity.

Mihail Minchev, the 34-year-old owner and trainer of Hispano tennis club near the Black Sea city of Varna, was among those responding to the Bulgarian tennis federation's appeal to help after Russia's offensive upended lives for millions in Ukraine.

"I had to so do something," said Minchev, who volunteered to host two families with three teenage female tennis players from another Black Sea city: Odesa in Ukraine.

"I could not just be an indifferent spectator and watch what is happening on TV from my couch as if it is some reality show."

One of the new arrivals, 14-year-old Sasha Groza, has won competitions in Odesa, dreams of one day winning the Australian Open, and looks up to British women's No. 1 Emma Raducanu.

"Tennis is my life," Groza said at Minchev's apartment before a training session.

She appreciates Varna's friendly welcome but cannot quite grasp what has happened. "Our fathers stayed in Ukraine, our grandmothers, grandfathers stayed in Ukraine. It's very sad."

Bulgaria's tennis association has, likewise, helped about 12 families with young tennis players so far. It plans to include them in national tournaments without prior registration.

Shared trauma