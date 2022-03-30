People who grew up in the country have a better sense of direction and navigational skills than those raised in cities, a study has said.

To find out how childhood environment influences navigation ability, scientists looked at how almost 400,000 people from 38 countries played a mobile video game designed for neuroscience research.

Players of the "Sea Hero Quest" game had to navigate a boat to find checkpoints on a map, according to the study.

"We found that growing up outside of cities appears to be good for the development of navigational abilities, and this seems to be influenced by the lack of complexity of many street networks in cities," said lead researcher Hugo Spiers of University College London.

Memorising your route

Co-lead author Antoine Coutrot of the University of Lyon said research had previously shown that when mice grew up in cages with paths of differing complexities, "certain cognitive capacities in their brains, including spatial navigation, were also modified".

However, humans were a little trickier to study because "we cannot lock them up in cages," he said.