The US has ordered all non-emergency consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a Covid-19 surge.

The State Department said the order announced late on Monday is an upgrade from the “authorised” departure advisory last week that made the decision voluntary.

The order covers non-emergency US government employees at the consulate in Shanghai and their family members.

“Our change in posture reflects our assessment that it is best for our employees and their families to be reduced in number and our operations to be scaled down," the announcement said.

The State Department also issued a series of advisories for Americans in Shanghai to have a “sufficient supply of money, medication, food, and other necessities... in the event of sudden restrictions or quarantine."

READ MORE: Shanghai’s Covid lockdown threatens more global supply chain disruption

China’s response

Many residents in the city of 26 million have been confined to their homes for up to three weeks as China maintains its “zero-Covid” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing.