Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir has edged a thrilling sprint finish to win the women's Boston Marathon, as fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet dominated a stellar field to claim the men's title.

With one mile remaining, Jepchirchir moved ahead of Ababel Yeshaneh but the Ethiopian refused to bow and retook the lead before the pair battled down the final stretch on Monday.

Jepchirchir, who won in New York in November, needed every ounce of energy to break the tape in two hours 21 minutes and one second, four seconds ahead of her rival.

"Above all, I was feeling she was strong and I pushed it, I feel I'm tired. I go behind, but I didn't lose hope," Jepchirchir told reporters. "The course is tough but thank God I managed to win the race."

Kenyan Mary Ngugi finished third.

The win confirmed Jepchirchir as among the most dominant marathon runners of all time, as she became the first athlete to claim Olympic gold along with the Boston and New York titles.

Chebetpicked up his first major victory in two hours six minutes and 51 seconds, with compatriots Lawrence Cherono and Benson Kipruto second and third.

