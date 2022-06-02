Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov has dedicated his side's 3-1 win over Scotland to reach a World Cup play-off final to those fighting in the trenches of his conflict-torn homeland.

In their first competitive match since Ukraine was attacked by Russia, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk scored the goals to set up a clash away to Wales on Sunday for a place in Qatar later this year.

"This victory was not for me or for the team members, it was for our country. This was a huge victory for Ukraine," said Petrakov.

"They did everything for the people they play for, the Ukrainians.

"For the people watching them back home: the armed forces in the trenches, the people working in the hospitals. They say thank you to us and we say thank you to them."

The match had been moved from March, just weeks after the conflict began, to give Ukraine the chance to fulfil the fixture.

Six of the starting line-up for the visitors are still contracted to Ukrainian clubs and had not played competitively for months.

