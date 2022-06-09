The head of Paris police has acknowledged the "failure" of security operations for the Champions League final last month and apologised for tear-gassing supporters as they tried to enter the stadium.

"It is obviously a failure," Didier Lallement told a commission investigating the fiasco at the French Senate on Thursday.

"It was a failure because people were pushed around and attacked. It's a failure because the image of the country was undermined."

He said he was "sorry" for authorising the use of tear gas to move supporters away from the stadium before the match, but added that there was "no other means" of relieving the growing pressure at the gates.

"We asked people to move back, then we used tear-gas... it's the only way to our knowledge of moving a crowd back, except for a baton charge," Lallement explained.

The football showpiece hosted by Paris on May 28 was marred by scenes of mayhem as Liverpool fans struggled to enter the stadium for the match against Real Madrid, raising questions over the capacity of the French capital to host the 2024 Olympics.

Filing complaints encouraged