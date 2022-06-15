The depressing state of the world is leading people to switch off from the news, according to research conducted by Reuters Institute.

The combined impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and cost-of-living crisis has led to declining interest in the news, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said in its annual Digital News Report on Wednesday.

Across 46 countries surveyed and 93,000 participants, it found the share who said they actively avoided the news had increased from 29 to 38 percent since 2017.

The numbers doubled in some countries, including Brazil (54 percent) and Britain (46 percent).

Young people, in particular, found the news to be a downer, but the main reason for avoiding the news was its repetitiveness, especially around Covid and politics.

"I actively avoid things that trigger my anxiety and things that can have a negative impact on my day," a 27-year-old British respondent told the researchers.

"I will try to avoid reading news about things like deaths and disasters."

Others said the news led to arguments they would rather avoid, or a feeling of powerlessness, while many young people said they found it hard to understand.

Challenging situation for journalists