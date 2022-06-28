TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Armenia to hold fresh normalisation talks in July
Special representatives of the neighbouring countries will convene in Vienna to discuss steps towards rapprochement.
The first round of talks was held in Moscow on January 14 this year, where both parties agreed to continue negotiations without any preconditions. / AA
June 28, 2022

The fourth meeting of envoys from Türkiye and Armenia for the normalisation of ties is set for July 1, the foreign ministries of both countries have confirmed.

"The fourth meeting of the Special Representatives for the normalisation process between Türkiye and Armenia, Ambassador Serdar Kilic and Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan will take place in Vienna on July 1, 2022," the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Armenia's Foreign Ministry also confirmed the development in a tweet.

Confidence building measures

Kilic was named as Türkiye's special envoy to discuss steps toward normalisation with neighbouring Armenia on December 15, 2021. 

Three days later, Armenia appointed its own special representative Rubinyan.

The first round of talks was held in Moscow on January 14 of this year, where both parties agreed to continue negotiations without any preconditions, according to a statement released after the meeting.

Turkish and Armenian envoys met for the second time in Vienna on February 24.

A historic bilateral meeting took also place between the foreign ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on March 12.

As part of the efforts, Ankara and Yerevan have also resumed commercial flights in February after a two-year hiatus.

The neighbours have been divided on a range of issues, including Armenia's occupation of Karabakh and the events of1915 during the Ottoman era. The border between the two countries has been closed since 1993.

READ MORE: Türkiye supports 'immediate' opening of strategic Zangezur corridor

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
