The fourth meeting of envoys from Türkiye and Armenia for the normalisation of ties is set for July 1, the foreign ministries of both countries have confirmed.

"The fourth meeting of the Special Representatives for the normalisation process between Türkiye and Armenia, Ambassador Serdar Kilic and Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan will take place in Vienna on July 1, 2022," the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Armenia's Foreign Ministry also confirmed the development in a tweet.

Confidence building measures

Kilic was named as Türkiye's special envoy to discuss steps toward normalisation with neighbouring Armenia on December 15, 2021.