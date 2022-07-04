The Eiffel Tower is riddled with rust and in need of full repairs, but instead it is being given a cosmetic $62.55 million (60 million euro) paint job ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, according to confidential reports cited by French magazine Marianne.

The wrought-iron 324-metre high tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, is among the most visited tourist sites in the world, welcoming about six million visitors each year.

However, confidential reports by experts cited by Marianne suggest the monument is in a poor state and riddled with rust.

"It is simple, if Gustave Eiffel visited the place he would have a heart attack," one unnamed manager at the tower told Marianne.

The company that oversees the tower, Societe d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), could not be immediately reached for comment.

