A gallery in Scotland has announced the discovery of a previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh, with his ear intact, hidden behind another painting.

Lesley Stevenson, senior paintings conservator at the National Galleries, said on Thursday that they were "thrilled to bits" at the find.

"When we saw the X-ray for the first time of course we were hugely excited," she said.

"This is a significant discovery because it adds to what we already know about Van Gogh's life."

"There is lots to think about with regards to the next steps, but for us it is another little nugget to get us a little bit closer to an incredible artist."

Experimental self-portraits