CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'Thrilled to bits': Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait unearthed in UK gallery
National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburg have found the portrait on the back of the canvas of the Dutch post-Impressionist's 1885 work "Head of a Peasant Woman".
'Thrilled to bits': Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait unearthed in UK gallery
Visitors to the National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburgh will be able to see it at a forthcoming exhibition. / AFP
July 14, 2022

A gallery in Scotland has announced the discovery of a previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh, with his ear intact, hidden behind another painting. 

Lesley Stevenson, senior paintings conservator at the National Galleries, said on Thursday that they were "thrilled to bits" at the find.

"When we saw the X-ray for the first time of course we were hugely excited," she said.

"This is a significant discovery because it adds to what we already know about Van Gogh's life."

"There is lots to think about with regards to the next steps, but for us it is another little nugget to get us a little bit closer to an incredible artist."

Experimental self-portraits

Recommended

The portrait was found on the back of the canvas of the Dutch post-Impressionist's 1885 work "Head of a Peasant Woman", covered by layers of glue and cardboard.

It shows a bearded sitter in a brimmed hat with a neckerchief tied loosely at the neck. It was completed before Van Gogh cut off his left ear in 1888.

Visitors to the National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburgh will be able to see it at a forthcoming exhibition, as an X-ray image through a specially designed lightbox.

Longer term, curators are working on safely extracting it from the overlaying canvas without damaging the paintings.

Curators believe the painting is one of a series of experimental self-portraits. Five similar works are displayed at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, painted before he moved to Paris in 1886.

READ MORE:Massive Van Gogh exhibit to welcome art lovers in New York

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions